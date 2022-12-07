Are analysts optimistic about Vera Bradley Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRA) stock?

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) closed the day trading at $4.02 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517377 shares were traded. VRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9850.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on June 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 22, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 12, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Philip Frances P sold 9,300 shares for $7.54 per share. The transaction valued at 70,085 led to the insider holds 55,597 shares of the business.

Schmults Edward M sold 17,446 shares of VRA for $130,801 on Apr 01. The Director now owns 44,443 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has reached a high of $10.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0352.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRA traded about 264.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRA traded about 195.73k shares per day. A total of 31.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 514.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 624.6k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $486.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.45M, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $535M and the low estimate is $498.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.