Are Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed at $2.16 up 8.00% from its previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16957083 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2897 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2020, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0432.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNGO has traded an average of 6.63M shares per day and 5.73M over the past ten days. A total of 296.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.64M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.73M with a Short Ratio of 42.74M, compared to 40.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.10% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.84M to a low estimate of $6.74M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23M, an estimated increase of 60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.3M and the low estimate is $36.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.