Are Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Eversource Energy’s stock clocked out at $84.36, up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $83.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1884034 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $97.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $92.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares for $91.33 per share. The transaction valued at 456,625 led to the insider holds 71,814 shares of the business.

BUTH JAY S. sold 650 shares of ES for $60,158 on Jun 01. The VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off now owns 17,516 shares after completing the transaction at $92.55 per share. On May 24, another insider, Conner Penelope M, who serves as the EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $91.75 each. As a result, the insider received 367,000 and left with 4,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ES traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 347.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.27, ES has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.55. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 62.50% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.53 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.44B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.94B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.87B and the low estimate is $9.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.