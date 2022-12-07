Are Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed at $21.87 up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $21.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2105672 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Lynch Brian P. bought 10,000 shares for $21.64 per share. The transaction valued at 216,422 led to the insider holds 56,705 shares of the business.

BREWER OLIVER G III bought 10,000 shares of MODG for $215,900 on Dec 02. The President and CEO now owns 674,102 shares after completing the transaction at $21.59 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Thomas Jennifer L., who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $21.50 each. As a result, the insider received 129,000 and left with 56,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $29.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MODG has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 888k over the past ten days. A total of 184.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.02M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 11.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $950.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $969.09M to a low estimate of $940M. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $845.6M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.68M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.