As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Astronics Corporation (ATRO) offers stability

The closing price of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) was $10.40 for the day, up 15.56% from the previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659300 shares were traded. ATRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2020, Truist Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $14.

CJS Securities Upgraded its Market Perform to Market Outperform on November 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when JOHNSON WARREN C bought 5,700 shares for $8.65 per share. The transaction valued at 49,305 led to the insider holds 28,384 shares of the business.

Hedges Nancy L bought 2,400 shares of ATRO for $21,375 on Sep 09. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 11,317 shares after completing the transaction at $8.91 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, FRISBY JEFFRY D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,784 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,664 and bolstered with 31,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRO has reached a high of $14.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.40.

Shares Statistics:

ATRO traded an average of 125.75K shares per day over the past three months and 115.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.32M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 518.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 457.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.9M to a low estimate of $141.57M. As of the current estimate, Astronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $111.84M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.93M, an increase of 31.80% over than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.07M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $543.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.91M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $665M and the low estimate is $566.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.