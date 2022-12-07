As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) offers stability

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed the day trading at $53.96 up 5.82% from the previous closing price of $50.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747462 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $57.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEGN traded about 711.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEGN traded about 550.05k shares per day. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.11M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 5.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $28.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.64M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.23M, an estimated increase of 40.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.17M, an increase of 108.30% over than the figure of $40.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.79M, up 74.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.2M and the low estimate is $54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.