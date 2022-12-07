As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) offers stability

The closing price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) was $1.20 for the day, down -6.98% from the previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292090 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1250.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XFOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 23, 2019, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 18, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 09, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,613 led to the insider holds 661,806 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8093, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4521.

Shares Statistics:

XFOR traded an average of 977.64K shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.54M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 486.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$3.36.