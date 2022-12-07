Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $29.78 in the prior trading day, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) closed at $30.32, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586815 shares were traded. ATHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $42 from $31 previously.

On July 26, 2022, CLSA Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29.30 to $42.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autohome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has reached a high of $40.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 601.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Shares short for ATHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ATHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.68, compared to 0.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $947.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $965.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.