Considering Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $41.64 in the prior trading day, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) closed at $41.09, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628588 shares were traded. RYAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when RYAN PATRICK G bought 86,178 shares for $39.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,375,834 led to the insider holds 6,458,771 shares of the business.

RYAN PATRICK G bought 285,058 shares of RYAN for $11,054,570 on Nov 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,415,682 shares after completing the transaction at $38.78 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, RYAN PATRICK G, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 287,625 shares for $37.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,923,930 and bolstered with 6,273,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 880.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 7.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $422.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $431.46M to a low estimate of $414.32M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $321.85M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.65M, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $439.42M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.