DXCM (DexCom Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at $116.83 up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $116.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2453994 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DexCom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

On July 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 15, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sylvain Jereme M sold 2,400 shares for $112.62 per share. The transaction valued at 270,288 led to the insider holds 67,237 shares of the business.

Dolan Matthew Vincent sold 5 shares of DXCM for $408 on Sep 01. The SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop now owns 26,536 shares after completing the transaction at $81.63 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Pacelli Steven Robert, who serves as the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $84.21 each. As a result, the insider received 84,210 and left with 137,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 218.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 108.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $144.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXCM has traded an average of 2.79M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 389.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 15.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $813.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $828M to a low estimate of $794.7M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $698.2M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.88M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.