Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) closed at $16.27 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $16.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14153219 shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On June 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MacDonald Neil B sold 9,532 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 153,942 led to the insider holds 9,360 shares of the business.

Mottram Phil sold 27,046 shares of HPE for $448,423 on Dec 02. The EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.58 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Cox Jeremy, who serves as the SVP Controller and CTO of the company, sold 10,065 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 161,040 and left with 28,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $17.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPE traded on average about 14.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.79M with a Short Ratio of 23.52M, compared to 30.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPE is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.05B to a low estimate of $7.3B. As of the current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s year-ago sales were $7.35B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.98B, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.71B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.78B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.18B and the low estimate is $27.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.