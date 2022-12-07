How is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) closed at $41.57 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $41.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2790723 shares were traded. FE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $52 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $46.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FirstEnergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FE has reached a high of $48.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FE traded on average about 3.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 571.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.34M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FE is 1.56, which was 1.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03. The current Payout Ratio is 71.00% for FE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $1.9B. As of the current estimate, FirstEnergy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $2.66B, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.16B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.65B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.