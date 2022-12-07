I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE).

The price of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) closed at $18.03 in the last session, up 0.17% from day before closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799756 shares were traded. AVTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when NOYES TIMOTHY P sold 15,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Eldridge George A sold 85 shares of AVTE for $1,620 on Nov 30. The insider now owns 1,960 shares after completing the transaction at $19.06 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Eldridge George A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,261 shares for $19.07 each. As a result, the insider received 24,048 and left with 1,960 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTE has reached a high of $27.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVTE traded on average about 90.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for AVTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$2.21.