I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ferguson plc (FERG).

After finishing at $115.65 in the prior trading day, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $122.08, up 5.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9789069 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FERG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $194.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $183.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.56M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 693.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 737.88k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FERG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.39, compared to 2.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2018 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.82. EPS for the following year is $8.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $6.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.55B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.44B and the low estimate is $22.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.