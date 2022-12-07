IMVT (Immunovant Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749560 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Macias William L. sold 341 shares for $9.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,297 led to the insider holds 308,101 shares of the business.

Butchko Julia G. sold 928 shares of IMVT for $8,519 on Oct 13. The Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer now owns 391,909 shares after completing the transaction at $9.18 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Salzmann Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,793 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,640 and left with 997,953 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMVT traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 954.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.95.