In spite of Envestnet Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) closed at $60.34 up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $59.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522721 shares were traded. ENV stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Envestnet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $86.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when O’Brien Shelly sold 5,358 shares for $56.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,048 led to the insider holds 28,696 shares of the business.

Cooper Barry D. sold 1,290 shares of ENV for $72,792 on Aug 22. The SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. now owns 25,997 shares after completing the transaction at $56.43 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Crager William, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 920 shares for $53.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,487 and bolstered with 306,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENV has reached a high of $84.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENV has traded an average of 431.59K shares per day and 370.88k over the past ten days. A total of 55.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.79M. Shares short for ENV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $302.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $303.87M to a low estimate of $301.48M. As of the current estimate, Envestnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.66M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.21M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $319M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.