In spite of Garmin Ltd.’s (NYSE:GRMN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Garmin Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $94.50, up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $93.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1490625 shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on November 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On August 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $137 to $109.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 19,836 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,785,240 led to the insider holds 125,664 shares of the business.

Straub Philip sold 203 shares of GRMN for $17,536 on Nov 07. The EVP, Man. Director – Aviation now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $86.35 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,550 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 859,500 and left with 135,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $139.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRMN traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 887.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, GRMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 85.00% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Garmin Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.43B and the low estimate is $5.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.