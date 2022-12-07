In spite of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (AMEX:SILV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed at $6.60 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $6.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785856 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 355.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SILV has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 944.72k over the past ten days. A total of 146.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.36M. Insiders hold about 3.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.66% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.02M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.56M and the low estimate is $196.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,136.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.