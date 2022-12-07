In the case of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), what’s next?

The closing price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) was $9.10 for the day, down -9.27% from the previous closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4147505 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 45,000 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 487,980 led to the insider holds 643,551 shares of the business.

Kim Susan G. sold 12,968 shares of PACB for $72,802 on Sep 29. The insider now owns 163,488 shares after completing the transaction at $5.61 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 91,307 shares for $5.78 each. As a result, the insider received 527,435 and left with 688,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $23.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.14.

Shares Statistics:

PACB traded an average of 5.73M shares per day over the past three months and 2.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.38M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 24.19M, compared to 30.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.8M to a low estimate of $34.8M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.89M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.62M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.3M and the low estimate is $170M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.