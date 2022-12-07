In the case of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG), what’s next?

The closing price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) was $36.36 for the day, down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $37.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552873 shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 03, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $34.

On September 19, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 19, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Rock Jennifer sold 2,600 shares for $38.34 per share. The transaction valued at 99,671 led to the insider holds 62,161 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 3,295 shares of ZG for $118,499 on Nov 30. The President of Zillow now owns 18,105 shares after completing the transaction at $35.96 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Daimler Susan, who serves as the President of Zillow of the company, sold 4,375 shares for $35.99 each. As a result, the insider received 157,451 and left with 32,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $65.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.29.

Shares Statistics:

ZG traded an average of 700.67K shares per day over the past three months and 548.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.05M. Insiders hold about 3.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $499.29M to a low estimate of $432.11M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated decrease of -77.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.24M, a decrease of -88.70% less than the figure of -$77.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.62M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.