In What Direction Will Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (AMEX:CBOE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) was $128.39 for the day, up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $127.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715163 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBOE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $130.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $126.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Sexton John P sold 2,872 shares for $127.00 per share. The transaction valued at 364,744 led to the insider holds 15,190 shares of the business.

Tilly Edward T sold 10,000 shares of CBOE for $1,267,700 on Nov 07. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 164,123 shares after completing the transaction at $126.77 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Schell Brian N, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of the company, sold 1,829 shares for $130.00 each. As a result, the insider received 237,770 and left with 9,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $133.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.73.

Shares Statistics:

CBOE traded an average of 713.82K shares per day over the past three months and 697.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, CBOE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.79 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.33 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.3M to a low estimate of $411M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.5M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.05M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.