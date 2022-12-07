In What Direction Will Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Goes From Here?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed the day trading at $10.24 down -6.74% from the previous closing price of $10.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3072643 shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WOOF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

On September 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On May 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on May 16, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 64,025 led to the insider holds 341,254 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $102,310 on Jul 07. The Chief Pet Care Center Officer now owns 78,142 shares after completing the transaction at $15.74 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Nuzzo Michael, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 4,340 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,120 and bolstered with 254,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WOOF traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WOOF traded about 3.99M shares per day. A total of 265.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.07M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.55M with a Short Ratio of 15.97M, compared to 19.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 22.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.48B and the low estimate is $6.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.