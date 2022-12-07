Invest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $9.17 in the prior trading day, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) closed at $9.35, up 1.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895996 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on December 27, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $66 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $25.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Kumar Neil sold 34,640 shares for $9.40 per share. The transaction valued at 325,606 led to the insider holds 4,813,197 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 19,678 shares of BBIO for $184,985 on Nov 17. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 341,264 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Ellis Andrea, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $8.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,680 and bolstered with 12,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $43.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.12M with a Short Ratio of 20.86M, compared to 23.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.59% and a Short% of Float of 28.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.1 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.87 and -$4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, up 16.60% from the average estimate.