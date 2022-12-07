Invest in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $42.41 in the last session, down -7.80% from day before closing price of $46.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12092725 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $77 previously.

On November 09, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $52.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $57.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Grewal Paul sold 1,818 shares for $44.39 per share. The transaction valued at 80,692 led to the insider holds 57,242 shares of the business.

Jones Jennifer N. sold 2,175 shares of COIN for $95,374 on Nov 23. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 30,631 shares after completing the transaction at $43.85 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Lutke Tobias, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,974 shares for $42.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 380,049 and bolstered with 115,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $290.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COIN traded on average about 14.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.77M with a Short Ratio of 31.44M, compared to 26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.33% and a Short% of Float of 17.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.91 and a low estimate of -$3.21, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.24, with high estimates of -$1.7 and low estimates of -$3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$15.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.48. EPS for the following year is -$5.27, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.93 and -$9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.