Invest in Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $57.89 in the last session, down -3.65% from day before closing price of $60.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526710 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 358.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On September 20, 2021, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $150.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares for $59.61 per share. The transaction valued at 89,415 led to the insider holds 119,517 shares of the business.

Barretto Ryan Paul sold 5,600 shares of SPT for $339,623 on Dec 05. The President now owns 287,775 shares after completing the transaction at $60.65 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,812 shares for $58.81 each. As a result, the insider received 106,567 and left with 121,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $107.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPT traded on average about 538.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.1M to a low estimate of $64.88M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.36M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.1M, an increase of 31.60% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $310M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.