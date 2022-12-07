Invest in Yext Inc. (YEXT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed at $6.33 in the last session, up 4.11% from day before closing price of $6.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474664 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YEXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $17 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Richardson Julie bought 10,000 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 61,272 led to the insider holds 81,409 shares of the business.

Shin Ho sold 20,000 shares of YEXT for $99,310 on Jul 05. The General Counsel now owns 47,992 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,608 shares for $5.36 each. As a result, the insider received 30,081 and left with 67,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $10.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YEXT traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.44M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.58M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.5M and the low estimate is $420.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.