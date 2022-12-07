Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $64.75 up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $63.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961355 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 15, 2022, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Zucker Scott sold 2,306 shares for $63.69 per share. The transaction valued at 146,869 led to the insider holds 42,310 shares of the business.

BERNS STEVEN sold 3,503 shares of TW for $234,316 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 1,125 shares after completing the transaction at $66.89 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,119 shares for $74.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,276,742 and left with 230,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $102.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TW has traded an average of 841.26K shares per day and 666.14k over the past ten days. A total of 205.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TW is 0.32, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $296.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $312.32M to a low estimate of $280.6M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $276.88M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.54M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.