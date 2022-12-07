Is Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) closed at $73.57 in the last session, up 5.25% from day before closing price of $69.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4537710 shares were traded. TXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2021, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Lupone E Robert sold 29,752 shares for $72.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,160,828 led to the insider holds 95,990 shares of the business.

Bamford Mark S sold 2,701 shares of TXT for $196,897 on Mar 02. The VP and Corporate Controller now owns 17,362 shares after completing the transaction at $72.90 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bamford Mark S, who serves as the VP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,150 shares for $71.00 each. As a result, the insider received 81,650 and left with 17,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $79.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TXT traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 211.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.66M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TXT is 0.08, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.15. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.03B, an increase of 105.70% over than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.03B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.27B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.92B and the low estimate is $13.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.