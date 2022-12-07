Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) stock

After finishing at $7.21 in the prior trading day, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed at $8.07, up 11.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4612314 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Haar Katherine sold 10,044 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 69,685 led to the insider holds 201,821 shares of the business.

McCord Jennifer sold 7,316 shares of SUMO for $64,388 on Sep 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 199,984 shares after completing the transaction at $8.80 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 8,946 shares for $8.80 each. As a result, the insider received 78,734 and left with 360,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 5.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.9M and the low estimate is $329.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.