Is Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) closed at $39.30 in the last session, down -6.43% from day before closing price of $42.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596192 shares were traded. TITN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TITN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $41 from $37 previously.

On May 28, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Titan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TITN has reached a high of $44.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TITN traded on average about 174.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 345.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.04M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TITN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 636.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 640.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TITN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.