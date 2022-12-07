It’s an appealing income play to consider Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)

After finishing at $11.79 in the prior trading day, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed at $12.19, up 3.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1247203 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of EBS for $36,973 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 19,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.52 per share. On May 24, another insider, Zoon Kathryn C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,996 shares for $35.53 each. As a result, the insider received 70,918 and left with 12,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $52.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 796.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 966.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $268.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $247M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329M, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.53M, a decrease of -47.70% less than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.