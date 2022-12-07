It’s an appealing income play to consider Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

After finishing at $24.32 in the prior trading day, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed at $24.50, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788064 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Horn Margaret A sold 17,767 shares for $20.15 per share. The transaction valued at 358,069 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 17,767 shares of RVMD for $362,541 on Oct 31. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,767 shares after completing the transaction at $20.41 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Horn Margaret A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 17,768 shares for $20.15 each. As a result, the insider received 357,968 and left with 35,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $28.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 868.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.08M. Shares short for RVMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.79M with a Short Ratio of 9.71M, compared to 10.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.91 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$3.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.25 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, up 11.30% from the average estimate.