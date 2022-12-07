It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hecla Mining Company (HL) stock

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) closed the day trading at $5.33 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $5.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6065269 shares were traded. HL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4.75 previously.

On May 11, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $6.25.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.25 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HL has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HL traded about 8.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HL traded about 8.81M shares per day. A total of 606.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 562.56M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.7M with a Short Ratio of 14.68M, compared to 17.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

HL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $171.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.08M to a low estimate of $156.89M. As of the current estimate, Hecla Mining Company’s year-ago sales were $193.56M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.15M, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $801M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $707.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $754.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.47M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879M and the low estimate is $617.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.