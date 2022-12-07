It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock

The closing price of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) was $1.11 for the day, down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6150003 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $10.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7393, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7967.

Shares Statistics:

HUT traded an average of 8.50M shares per day over the past three months and 5.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.03% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 13.74M, compared to 14.15M on Sep 14, 2022.