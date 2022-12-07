It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) stock

The closing price of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) was $2.65 for the day, up 18.83% from the previous closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693727 shares were traded. PLSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLSE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 11, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Levinson Mitchell E. bought 22,010 shares for $2.26 per share. The transaction valued at 49,825 led to the insider holds 12,945 shares of the business.

Levinson Mitchell E. bought 8,770 shares of PLSE for $20,083 on Oct 07. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 46,274 shares after completing the transaction at $2.29 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Danahy Kevin Patrick, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,950 and bolstered with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 56.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLSE has reached a high of $19.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4995.

Shares Statistics:

PLSE traded an average of 219.86K shares per day over the past three months and 75.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.12M. Insiders hold about 56.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLSE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, down -21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800k and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.