MARA (Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.79, down -5.70% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15476176 shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MARA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $7.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 15,424 shares of MARA for $148,533 on May 12. The Director now owns 99,999 shares after completing the transaction at $9.63 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $37.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,084,988 and left with 5,486,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $47.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MARA traded 17.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.68M with a Short Ratio of 38.46M, compared to 29.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.12% and a Short% of Float of 27.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.76 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $28.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.4M to a low estimate of $11.2M. As of the current estimate, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.71M, an estimated decrease of -45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.32M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of -$45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.46M, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $404.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 248.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.