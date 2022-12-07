Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) was $115.16 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $113.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656720 shares were traded. SAIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 01, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. sold 2,600 shares for $93.30 per share. The transaction valued at 242,587 led to the insider holds 7,813 shares of the business.

Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 7,721 shares of SAIC for $723,872 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 3,134 shares after completing the transaction at $93.75 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, MAHON STEVEN G, who serves as the EVP General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 4,132 shares for $91.03 each. As a result, the insider received 376,136 and left with 28,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Science’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIC has reached a high of $117.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.93.

Shares Statistics:

SAIC traded an average of 353.33K shares per day over the past three months and 340.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, SAIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.17 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.08. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.39B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.76B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.