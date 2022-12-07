The name Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) closed at $29.61 up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $29.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504068 shares were traded. AMEH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $92.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 12, 2021, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI bought 250,000 shares for $37.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,250,000 led to the insider holds 11,175,702 shares of the business.

Marsh Linda sold 250,000 shares of AMEH for $9,250,000 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 270,081 shares after completing the transaction at $37.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMEH has reached a high of $82.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMEH has traded an average of 277.18K shares per day and 216.45k over the past ten days. A total of 44.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.43M. Insiders hold about 20.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMEH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMEH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.91M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.