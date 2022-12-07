The name Meta Platforms Inc. (META) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $114.12, down -6.79% from its previous closing price of $122.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43617777 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of META’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $109.38 per share. The transaction valued at 37,408 led to the insider holds 27,187 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $38,167 on Nov 23. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 27,529 shares after completing the transaction at $111.60 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Clegg Nicholas, who serves as the President, Global Affairs of the company, sold 8,899 shares for $114.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,017,957 and left with 7,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $352.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that META traded 44.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 28.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.87M with a Short Ratio of 41.52M, compared to 29.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 39 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $3.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.6 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 53 analysts recommending between $15.69 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 39 analysts expect revenue to total $31.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.48B to a low estimate of $30.01B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.67B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.75B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.98B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.47B and the low estimate is $116.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.