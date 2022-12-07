There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) can be one of them

The closing price of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) was $11.97 for the day, down -7.96% from the previous closing price of $13.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15203016 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $14.

On July 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 11, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 246,654 led to the insider holds 69,147 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $346,438 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 86,434 shares after completing the transaction at $20.04 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, GIC Private Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,898 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,940 and bolstered with 4,499,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $128.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.25.

Shares Statistics:

AFRM traded an average of 12.98M shares per day over the past three months and 13.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 290.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.13M with a Short Ratio of 42.17M, compared to 37.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 17.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.