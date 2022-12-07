There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) can be one of them

The closing price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) was $6.20 for the day, down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $6.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528068 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.83.

Shares Statistics:

ALDX traded an average of 372.61K shares per day over the past three months and 394.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.07.