There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) can be one of them

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) closed the day trading at $42.63 down -2.74% from the previous closing price of $43.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2785363 shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBWI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $52 from $40 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares for $42.25 per share. The transaction valued at 690,315 led to the insider holds 11,225 shares of the business.

Arlin Wendy C. sold 6,000 shares of BBWI for $330,000 on Apr 19. The EVP and CFO now owns 98,888 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $77.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBWI traded about 3.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBWI traded about 4.1M shares per day. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 16.18M, compared to 14.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Dividends & Splits

BBWI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.50% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.08B and the low estimate is $7.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.