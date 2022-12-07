There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) can be one of them

The closing price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) was $2.81 for the day, down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764313 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Kelly William John sold 4,285 shares for $3.03 per share. The transaction valued at 12,975 led to the insider holds 314,782 shares of the business.

Sachs Adam David sold 19,654 shares of RBOT for $67,580 on Nov 28. The President and CEO now owns 1,234,467 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Morris June, who serves as the CLO, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider received 9,222 and left with 323,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $12.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0712.

Shares Statistics:

RBOT traded an average of 244.82K shares per day over the past three months and 623.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.14M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.76.