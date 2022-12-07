There is a good chance Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $9.11 in the prior trading day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $9.10, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097822 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Gibson Christopher sold 2,500 shares for $9.27 per share. The transaction valued at 23,187 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 37,210 shares of RXRX for $335,760 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 582,805 shares after completing the transaction at $9.02 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Borgeson Blake, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,885 shares for $8.75 each. As a result, the insider received 77,786 and left with 7,646,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $21.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.97M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 14.92M, compared to 14.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.98% and a Short% of Float of 13.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $6.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $5.6M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 175.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.15M, an increase of 1,090.30% over than the figure of $175.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 377.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.