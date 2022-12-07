There is a good chance Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) closed at $5.48 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14386293 shares were traded. AUY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yamana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUY has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUY traded on average about 21.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 961.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 957.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.96M with a Short Ratio of 18.54M, compared to 29.3M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AUY is 0.12, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 44.40% for AUY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:27 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $463.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $463.49M to a low estimate of $463.49M. As of the current estimate, Yamana Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $503.8M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.