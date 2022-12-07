There Is Still Room For agilon health inc. (AGL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed the day trading at $17.78 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $17.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2719519 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Sell Steven bought 2,900 shares for $17.14 per share. The transaction valued at 49,705 led to the insider holds 2,900 shares of the business.

Shaker Benjamin sold 18,750 shares of AGL for $321,956 on Nov 17. The Chief Markets Officer now owns 25,625 shares after completing the transaction at $17.17 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Kornitzer Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of the company, sold 5,396 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 94,055 and left with 10,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGL traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGL traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 411.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Shares short for AGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.72M with a Short Ratio of 23.19M, compared to 21.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.