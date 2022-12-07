There Is Still Room For Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) was $15.19 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $15.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681971 shares were traded. BLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On July 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On June 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.69.

Shares Statistics:

BLCO traded an average of 614.68K shares per day over the past three months and 234.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.