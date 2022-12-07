There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: FormFactor Inc. (FORM).

In the latest session, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) closed at $23.70 down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $24.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524404 shares were traded. FORM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FormFactor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $35.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when LINK RAYMOND A sold 1,600 shares for $40.23 per share. The transaction valued at 64,368 led to the insider holds 61,392 shares of the business.

STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY sold 6,000 shares of FORM for $255,703 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 15,998 shares after completing the transaction at $42.62 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $41.61 each. As a result, the insider received 99,869 and left with 4,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FormFactor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORM has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FORM has traded an average of 631.71K shares per day and 504.03k over the past ten days. A total of 77.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FORM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155.22M to a low estimate of $154.82M. As of the current estimate, FormFactor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205M, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.97M, a decrease of -22.30% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $778.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $769.67M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $830.03M and the low estimate is $642M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.