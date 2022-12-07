There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed the day trading at $3.01 down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14048230 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $3.80.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0640.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRAB traded about 17.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRAB traded about 14.52M shares per day. A total of 4.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79B. Insiders hold about 27.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.35M with a Short Ratio of 98.34M, compared to 93.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.66M, up 235.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.