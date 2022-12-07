There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Penumbra Inc. (PEN)

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) closed the day trading at $216.01 up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $212.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610502 shares were traded. PEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $212 from $217 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $217.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Roberts Johanna sold 1,500 shares for $210.29 per share. The transaction valued at 315,431 led to the insider holds 55,310 shares of the business.

Roberts Johanna sold 1,500 shares of PEN for $291,723 on Nov 14. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 55,496 shares after completing the transaction at $194.48 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Roberts Johanna, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $193.02 each. As a result, the insider received 289,537 and left with 55,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $290.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEN traded about 375.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEN traded about 387.3k shares per day. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $860M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.59M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.